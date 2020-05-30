Protests in downtown Reno Saturday over George Floyd death

Perhaps 1,000 or more people held a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Reno on Saturday, demanding justice for George Floyd and for an end of police brutality to black people.

The protests ended up at the Reno Police Department by about 4:30 p.m. They put graffiti in the area of the police station and a small fire was set. Protestors changed obscenities about police.

The protest started near the Washoe County Courthouse on South Virginia Street near the Truckee River and then moved to the federal courthouse at Liberty and South Virginia streets.

Protestors chanted but there were no reports of damage.

The Reno Police Department closed streets to keep cars away from the protestors.

It was one of dozens of protests across the United States on Saturday over the death of Floyd after a police officer knelt on his neck.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported Saturday that a Friday night protest on the Las Vegas Strip turned violent, with 80 arrests and a dozen police officers injured.

Las Vegas Metro said the protest seemed to be winding down when a group of agitators arrived to stir up protests.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson released this statement on Saturday:

“George Floyd was killed by a despicable and loathsome Minneapolis police officer. He and the other officers who watched, and didn’t come to Mr. Floyd’s aid, should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Of that, we have no doubt.

Here in Nevada, while racial, social, and cultural divides still exist, we have made significant strides in confronting these schisms. In the past 20 years, community, law enforcement, and government leaders have been working together in efforts to address the issues that divide us and the tragic consequences of bigotry.

In just the past few years, Nevadans have elected the first African American Supreme Court Justice, Speaker of the Assembly, Attorney General, Congressman and the first Latina to the United States Senate. Despite those proud accomplishments there is so much more we must do to ensure social justice, equal opportunity, better education, and the overall eradication of all forms of racism in our communities and our State.

To the protesters...we hear you and we are listening, and more importantly, we invite you to be part of a constructive solution, and the healing our community desperately needs. We respect and defend your right to protest, but please express yourselves peacefully.

And, be assured we will not rest until everyone in our community feels safe and respected.”

