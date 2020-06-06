Northern Nevada protesters calling for an end to racism

For many, the death of George Floyd was the tipping point to the more than 400 years of racism in America. It’s been almost 2 weeks since Floyd's death and though the former officers have been charged, our community is still in an uproar.

Nearly 60 protesters gathered in front of the Legislative Building in Carson City on Saturday, but two separate protests were going on. One group was in support of law enforcement and the other was in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Noah Thew, the organizer of Saturday’s Black Lives Matter Protest said Black people should not have to live in fear due to the color of their skin.

"It makes me sick, it makes my stomach turn, it makes me ashamed to live in this time, to be in any way a part of it, and that’s why I am out here protesting," said Thew.

The protests were divided, but they remained peaceful. Plenty of police was present to monitor the area. Kenny Furlong, Carson City Sheriff said it is great to see that many gathered to address the issue between officers and unarmed Black people. He added, he is working on creating change within his office.

"You need to track your officers, you need to thoroughly investigate those uses of force, you need to be proactive in every step and for 18 years we have been very proactive so we can determine if something is becoming off of the rail," Furlong explained.

Stewart Handte, a retired member of Nevada Law Enforcement said the former officers involved in the death of George Floyd are four examples of why law enforcement has failed this nation. He said all officers should not be looked down upon for the wrongdoing for those who profile and take their power too far.

"With Mr. Floyd, that is a hold that as far as I know, there is no one agency in this country that teaches that hold and for that officer to have done that is reprehensible and I don't condone his conduct one bit," Handte said.

Calling for change is critical during these uncomfortable times, but participants said it is the action that follows that can create a change in our stopping the mistreatment of people of color.

