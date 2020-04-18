Protesters call for Gov. Sisolak to reopen economy and lift stay-at-home order

Hundreds of people protested at the State Capitol in Carson City, Nevada, on Saturday, demanding that Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak reopen the state’s economy and lift a stay-at-home order that he imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

News media video showed protesters parading on a sidewalk carried U.S. flags and signs displaying messages such as “Open Nevada” and “Stop the Tyranny.”

Meanwhile, others in cars honked the vehicle’s horns. The Department of Health and Human Services reported on its coronavirus website that at least 151 people have died and more than 3,600 people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Saturday morning, up from at least 142 dead and 3,500 positives on Friday.

