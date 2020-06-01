Protest organizers: "We were there for a good cause. It was never about violence."

It all began with a rally called with the best of intentions by two local women affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

A group of people protest in Reno on Saturday. Photo by Riley Sorge/KOLO.

It was planned as a peaceful protest calling attention to the death of a black man a half a continent away, but also what they saw was the need for justice reform everywhere.

Before the night was over that goal was highjacked by others, they say, with a very different agenda.

"We wanted to hold a rally to bring awareness to injustices that we deal with every day," says Arreon Sanders.

"And let people know we can have a voice without being chaotic or bringing chaos," adds Ackaria Thomas.

But before the rally had even ended there were already troubling signs.

"There were definitely other people who were not us, not Black Lives Matter organization or anybody who was there for that cause," says Thomas.

In the crowd there were people dressed mostly in black, some they say with racist t-shirts and tattoos. Some were armed.

"They were all blacked out," says Thomas, "And they were people of Caucasian color that were starting what really happened."

Concerned about what might be brewing they ended the rally and asked everyone to go home.

"We also asked them for moral support and not to damage our city," says Sanders, "Because that was not our goal and we hoped they would stick to what we said our goals were."

They were home about an hour when--like much of the town--they learned what their gathering had become.

A day later looking back, they worry about the damage it's done to their town and their movement.

"I'm saddened because we had a voice and we were being listened to," says Thomas," And people took it upon themselves to make fun of what we were doing. That's really how it feels. They were making fun of what we were doing."

"We were there for a good cause," says Sanders. "It was never about violence. We wanted to fight without words. It was never about vandalism. That was so unnecessary."

