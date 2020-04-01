Prosecutors want charges dropped against Vagos gang members

U.S. prosecutors who failed to convict eight accused Vagos biker gang members of racketeering stemming from a deadly casino shootout are asking a judge in Las Vegas to dismiss all charges against 11 other defendants in the case.

U.S. attorneys made a separate request to dismiss only a racketeering count against a 12th defendant stemming from the 2011 shootout in Sparks with rival Hells Angels members.

The government bid to drop the massive Vagos case was expected after a jury in February acquitted the first eight defendants to face trial, A judge will decide on the prosecutors’ requests in coming weeks.

