Proposed bill looks to cancel rent and mortgage payments throughout COVID-19 pandemic

Congressional lawmakers have revealed legislation that would cancel the rents and home mortgage payments of tens of millions of Americans nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Courtesy: MGN Online

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, introduced The Rent And Mortgage Cancelation Act.

If bill is passed, homeowners and renters would receive “full payment forgiveness, with no accumulation of debt for renters or homeowners and no negative impact on their credit rating or rental history,” according to a news release from Rep. Omar’s office.

The release also mentions the proposed “legislation will establish a relief fund for landlords and mortgage holders to cover losses from the cancelled payments and create an optional fund to fully finance the purchase of private rental properties by non-profits, public housing authorities, cooperatives, community land trusts, and states or local governments.”

“We must take major action to protect the health and economic security of the most vulnerable, including the millions of Americans currently at risk of housing instability and homelessness,” said Rep. Omar. “Congress has a responsibility to step in to stabilize both local communities and the housing market during this time of uncertainty and crisis. In 2008, we bailed out Wall Street. This time, it’s time to bail out the American people who are suffering.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020