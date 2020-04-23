Wearing gloves only protects you if used properly

The gloves are coming on.

It's hard to go anywhere now without seeing people wear gloves all in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. And it's working, right? Well yes and no. If used improperly, there's a concern gloves could worsen the spread of the virus. That’s something very concerning to Angela Watson.

“There's really a lot of confusion over how to use PPE [personal protection equipment],” Watson said.

Watson is the owner of Black Hole Body Piercing in Midtown. Her livelihood depends on safe PPE use.

“In our studio when we do a piercing, we use three to four pairs of gloves to do the procedure,” she said

Watson and her employees have gone through extensive training on how to properly wear and remove gloves. She says in her daily activities she sees a lot of misuse. Watson believes the gloves may give people a false sense of security, making them a little more careless.

“People are putting them on and thinking that they can just touch everything and protect themselves from whatever they're touching. You have to just think before you touch.”

She says imagining the germs as red paint is an effective visual for cross contamination.

“Imagine that the shopping cart handle has red paint on it,” she said. “And now I've touched the red paint. Now what am I going to touch, so I'm touching the cans on the shelf. I'm touching the batteries in the battery I'll I'm going to dig in my purse and I'm going to get my keys or my credit card. All of these things now have red paint.”

It’s important, if you choose to wear gloves, to take them off before getting in your car, grabbing your keys, or touching any personal item. And the key is to take them off properly.

“You want to go glove to glove, removing one glove and putting it in your hand, ” Watson said. “Then you go skin to skin. And get your fingers under the glove so you avoid touching the outside. Now you have a nice little package you can just throw in the trash.”

The CDC does recommend wearing gloves when getting gas, but it’s not necessarily needed when buying groceries as long as other precautions are being taken like hand washing or sanitizing.

“Because the truth is this if we are going to be digging around in our personal items and things with those gloves, it's not any more safe than just wearing no gloves at all and using proper hand in hand sanitizing or hand washing protocols,” Watson said.

