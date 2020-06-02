Promises of peace, a Black Lives Matter vigil planned for downtown

With downtown Reno still recovering from the riot, there's word of another event planned for this Sunday, June 7.

The announcement appeared on a Black Lives Matter Facebook page Tuesday morning and it undoubtedly caused some worry.

The post called for a 'Peace Vigil' focused on racial justice this Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Raised eyebrows gave way to confusion. The organizers of Saturday's protest said they had no such plans, adding their Facebook page had been hacked.

It turns out the local black lives movement is just that, only a movement. People with a common cause, but no formalized organization.

This vigil, we discovered, was being organized by different people with the same goal.

"It's an opportunity for non people of color as well as the black community and people of color to come together and share voices about not only police brutality, but injustice that's happening everywhere," says organizer Lela Gnuse.

Still, we saw good intentions dissolve into chaos last weekend. What's being done to keep things safe this time?

"We will have people actually posted around. They will be wearing vests. So they are going to be watching our community. They will be protecting us as well. And I've coordinated with the city to get things blocked off and get the permits so we can have this area."

And she's confident it will work.

"Like we've seen on TV. You've seen people protecting members of law enforcement. You've seen them protecting buildings. I think we can expect that from the Reno community as well."

The city issued a statement supporting the right to hold the gathering adding "we are pleased that it is specifically a peaceful vigil. The city will not tolerate violence and destruction from those who wish to do harm. The fight for change is too important to be marred by chaos."

