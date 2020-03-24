Primary Election to be done by mail due to COVID-19 concerns

Officials have announced plans to conduct an all-mail election for the June primary election in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On March 24, 2020 Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Nevada’s 17 county election officials gave the go-ahead to proceed by mail for the June 9, 2020 primary election.

"The majority of Nevada’s poll workers belong to groups that are at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19. In order to maintain a high level of access to the ballot, while protecting the safety of voters and poll workers, the decision to conduct an all-mail primary election was made." said Officials.

All active registered voters in Nevada will be mailed an absentee ballot for the primary election. No action or steps, such as submitting an absentee ballot request application, will be required by individual voters in order to receive a ballot in the mail.

Voters will be able to mark their ballot at home and then return it by mail using a postage-prepaid envelope or by dropping it off in person at a designated county location.

This will only apply to the June 9, 2020 primary election.

In order to accommodate same-day voter registration, as well as assist voters who have issues with the ballot that was mailed to them, at least one in-person polling location will be available in each county

These polling locations will be set up to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers. Due to limited in-person voting opportunities for the primary election, Nevadans are encouraged to register to vote now and not rely on the same-day registration process.

Voters are also encouraged to confirm that their voter registration information is up-to-date, including mailing address and political party affiliation.

Visit www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov to register to vote online or make updates to your existing voter record.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020