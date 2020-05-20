President Trump threatens to withhold funds from Nevada due to mail-in primary

President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold funds from Nevada because of the mail-in primary on Tuesday, June 9.

The President tweeted, “State of Nevada “thinks” that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S.” Trump went onto add, “They can’t! If they do, “I think” I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections.”

State of Nevada “thinks” that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S. They can’t! If they do, “I think” I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections. @RussVought45 @USTreasury — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

The state made the decision to hold the vote-by-mail election due to health concerns related to COVID-19 pandemic.

The president also made similar threat to the State of Michigan.

Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020