President Trump donates quarterly salary to coronavirus efforts

President Donald Trump is donating his quarterly salary to efforts to stop the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham's tweet

On Tuesday, the White House Press Secretary tweeted a picture of this check along with the announcement.

She says the President is giving the $100,000 to "Support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat. #Coronavirus."

President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 3, 2020

The money will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.

So far, six people have died from the virus in the US. There are at least 60 known cases nationwide.

When he took office, the President pledged to donate his salary. He has since given it to various government agencies including Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans Affairs.

