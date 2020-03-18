Preschool owner worries about impact of outbreak on business

Only businesses that are considered essential can remain open for at least the next 30 days in the Silver State. Child care centers are part of this group, but they are still taking a major hit amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We're being pulled in so many directions," Evelyn Knight, the owner and director of Zoo'n Around Preschool in Fernley, said. "It feels like we need to take care of our staff, the children in our care, our own personal families, but also torn with serving the families that really need us."

Knight said that the amount of children showing up is far below what they usually see. About 65 children are showing up compared to the usual 100.

"Most of it is parents that are working from home right now and the layoffs but I'm not too worried about the ones that are working from home," Knight said. "I expect that to increase again but the ones that are laid off, my heart goes out to them because there's just nothing they can do."

Knight said the entire child care industry will need help to survive the shutdowns and hopes elected leaders and officials will provide the much needed assistance.

