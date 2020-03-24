Preschool attendance down, but still open amid outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak is impacting everything, and parents of young children who hold essential jobs still need somewhere to take their kids while they are at work. That is why preschools like The Child Garden just west of downtown are still open.

“We used to just take temperatures of people who were sick now we are taking everyone’s temperature,” explained owner/director Hayley Hammel.

The temperature taking is one of several changes being made at the Child Garden. Handwashing is being emphasized, and teachers are frequently deep cleaning everything with bleach.

The preschool is open, but attendance is way down. Hammel says there are normally close to 60 kids there on a busy day, and on Tuesday there were less than 20.

“We are glad that the parents that are able to keep their children home are doing so because that’s the only way they’re going to prevent the spread of this,” said Hammel.

