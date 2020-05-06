Preparing for berry harvest season

Harvest season for Jacobs Family Berry Farm is only two months away and production must go on.

"It'll be nice if we have a lot of berries because they are very healthy fruits for everybody," said Jack Jacobs. "It's almost a balance to help preserve your body to coronavirus and other issues."

The 5 acre family farm is sprawling with 1,000 blackberry and raspberry bushes, a wedding venue and pollinator garden.

For now, public events and weddings are on hold due to COVID-19, but the Jacobs said they're working with their guests with postponements.

"We try to be there in a non corporate way," explained Diana Jacobs. "We are a small family and farm and we like it to be as family friendly as it can be."

With only two workers on the farm and rows 10 feet away, social distancing and practicing safety is no problem, plus good health is critical especially during harvest time when berries are picked everyday ensuring freshness and ripeness.

"You have to be out there everyday," added Jack. "You have to be prepared as the harvest increases between July to August, with it being the major harvest period we have two, three and four times the berries we harvest in those months."

With a busy schedule ahead, the Jacobs say the one thing the pandemic hasn't taken away is the support from friends and neighbors.

"They usually start the season by giving us a hug or handshake, that probably won't happen this year but at least we'll get to see them," said Diana. "Supporting local is really everything, it's going to help us come back stronger next year."

For more information, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020