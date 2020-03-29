Powerball jackpots reduced due to COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 virus that shut down Nevada gaming has claimed another victim.

The nationwide Powerball lottery said after someone wins the next Powerball jackpot, the new jackpot will be $20 million instead of the previous $40. And if someone doesn’t win the jackpot, it will increase in $2 million increments. It had been increasing in $10 million increments.

“Powerball players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which have affected normal consumer behaviors,” Gregory Mineo, Powerball Product Group chairman and Maine lottery director, said in a statement. “Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, we are making proactive changes to continue to offer the world’s premier lottery product.”

Tickets will still cost $2 and the numbers to select and the odds remain the same.

The operators of Megamillions have announced no changes and the state of California has not announced any changes in SuperLotto Plus.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They are not sold in Nevada.

