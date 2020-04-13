Potential COVID-19 caused car repair bills

You could be hit with a whole set of new and expensive car problems during the COVID-19 outbreak and they all have to do with your vehicle sitting idle for longer periods of time.



Greg's Garage Service Manager Doug Moss says your battery could be more vulnerable at this time. "If you let cars sit for a long time there are modules that don't usually go to sleep in them that stay on and it'll drain them," he said.

This could leave your unable to start your car and if your car does start with a low battery it could cause an insidious problem for your starter or alternator resulting in a costly repair bill.

Moss says a car battery can die in as little as a week if the car is not started and the remedy is not obvious. "You don't want to just necessarily start a car up in the garage or a driveway and let it run for a few minutes and then shut it off. It's not good for it. The car never really warms up," Moss said.

Instead, he recommends a 10 to 15 mile drive.



Rodents are a second potential problem. "They can come up through were the air flows and thy can come up there and they can fill up with dog food cat food. They like to get underneath and make nests underneath corners and they'll chew on wires that can get very expensive," said Moss.

He recommends peppermint oil and Moth Balls placed under the hood of your vehicle because they repel mice and rats.



A third potential problem is fuel. Moss says it has a shelf life of 60 days and can break down causing wear on your vehicle.

"What we get is 44K, but if you go into your auto parts store you may not be able to find this, but you can find other stuff that's called Sta-bil," Moss said.

Tires are another area of concern for idle cars.

"As they sit they could lose pressure over time, especially if you've got a nail in them. You just want to make sure they're not sitting for a long period of time and causing the flatness to get in the bottom of it."

Again, the overall best solution is to take your car for a 10 to 15 mile drive at least once a week.

