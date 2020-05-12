Poll: Majority disapprove of coronavirus protests

A majority of Americans disapprove of protests against restrictions aimed at preventing the spread the coronavirus. That's according to a new poll that also finds the still-expansive support for such limits has dipped.

The new survey from the University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 55% of Americans say they disapprove of such protests, while 31% approve.

The poll also finds that 71% of Americans favor requiring people to stay in their homes except for essential errands, down slightly from 80% two weeks earlier.

Similarly, 67% of Americans now say they favor requiring bars and restaurants to close, down from 76%.

