Police search for suspect in fatal Reno shooting

Reno police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at a motel near Wooster High School Wednesday night,

A call of 'shots fired' came into dispatch shortly after 10:30 p.m.. Officers arrived to find one man dead at the scene and evidence of a number of shots fired. Thursday morning forensic investigators were still working the scene.

Police have released virtually no more information, but the violence of last night's encounter was evident. Several markers dotted the parking lot in front of the unit where the man was killed. Each indicated the location of an expended shell.

That confirms what the occupant of another room told us. He said he heard perhaps 10 shots in rapid succession. Then shouted swearing, followed by more shots, making perhaps a total of 13 to 15.

Then silence.

Police have confirmed no information on a suspect, but we have reason to believe they are searching for a specific man. It's not our policy to report the details of police scanner traffic, but the Reno Police Department has broadcast an all-points bulletin for a Northern California man driving a white van. He's believed armed with a high-capacity rifle.

As of Thursday evening, the victim remains unidentified. The medical examiner's office says his name may be released Friday.

Secret Witness has posted a $2500 reward for information leading to arrest and prosecution. Their number is 775-322-4900. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

