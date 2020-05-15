Man sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of girlfriend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MAY 25, 2022 UPDATE: The man convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend at a motel in Reno in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Lamar Andre Adams, 49, of Richmond, Calif. pled guilty in March 2022 to one count of First-Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and one count of Child Endangerment with the Use of a Deadly Weapon. He was sentenced Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The May 13 shooting at La Quinta Inn on Market Street resulted in the death of 42-year-old Lynette Lozano. Adams was identified as the suspect and was eventually found driving a stolen vehicle in the Reno area and was arrested.

Adams reportedly admitted to shooting Lozano with an AR-style pistol. Investigators said after the shooting, Adams drove to Sacramento, hid the pistol in a field, then returned to Reno in the stolen vehicle.

Investigators said evidence showed Lozano was reading a book when she was killed. They said her two small children were inside the motel room when the shooting occurred. Her 7-year-old suffered a small burn on his lower back after being struck by an ejected cartridge case during the shooting. The district attorney’s office also said the 5-year-old told detectives that he “laid there and pretended to be dead so he wouldn’t do nothing to me.”

At sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Zach Young pointed out that Adams discharged his firearm 23 times in the small motel room, and then left the area, leaving Lozano’s two young children to find her killed. A good Samaritan who was staying in the room next door comforted the children until RPD and paramedics arrived, the district attorney’s office said.

Adams will be eligible for parole after 32 years and 8 months has been served.

MAY 16, 2020 UPDATE: The Reno Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday night at La Quinta Inn near Wooster High School.

Lamar Adams, 47, was booked on an open murder charge, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. Open murder means if convicted, Adams could face as serious of a charge as first degree murder or it could be manslaughter.

Police said they found Adams driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Terminal Way, which is on the other side of Interstate 580 from Market Street.

Police identified the victim as Lynette Lozano, 42.

Police said Adams confessed to shooting Lozano and said the two had been living together at the time of the shooting.

Police said they received a report of shots fired May 13 at about 10:37 p.m. in the 4000 block of Market Street just north of Wooster High School.

ORIGINAL STORY: Reno police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at a motel near Wooster High School Wednesday night.

A call of 'shots fired' came into dispatch shortly after 10:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find one person dead at the scene and evidence of a number of shots fired. Thursday morning forensic investigators were still working the scene.

A call into the Washoe County Medical Examiner confirms the victim is a woman. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police have released virtually no more information, but the violence of last night's encounter was evident. Several markers dotted the parking lot in front of the unit where the man was killed. Each indicated the location of an expended shell.

That confirms what the occupant of another room told us. He said he heard perhaps 10 shots in rapid succession. Then shouting, swearing, followed by more shots, making perhaps a total of 13 to 15.

Then silence.

Police have confirmed no information on a suspect, but we have reason to believe they are searching for a specific man. It's not our policy to report the details of police scanner traffic, but the Reno Police Department has broadcast an all-points bulletin for a Northern California man driving a white van. He's believed armed with a high-capacity rifle.

Secret Witness has posted a $2500 reward for information leading to arrest and prosecution. Their number is 775-322-4900. Callers may remain anonymous.

