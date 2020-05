The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a person of interest in an April 23 vehicle burglary in the 1600 block of Greg Street.

Police said the man is being sought in connection with identity theft and vehicle burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

