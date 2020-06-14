Police officer shot during Las Vegas protest paralyzed

An officer who was shot in the head during a Las Vegas protest of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is paralyzed from the neck down, on a ventilator and unable to speak.

Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot on June 1 during protests over the death of Floyd at the hands of police.

The officer's family released a statement Saturday through the police, saying the 29-year-old is expected to stay on the ventilator.

He has been tentatively accepted at a spine rehabilitation center. A 20-year-old man is charged in the shooting. An appointed public defender says his client will plead not guilty.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

