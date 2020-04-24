Police looking for 15-year-old girl with life-threatening medical conditions

The Reno Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a children's facility.

Officers say Rebecca Teixeira has numerous life-threatening medical conditions. She ran away from the facility near Longley Lane and S. Rock Boulevard just before noon, Friday, April 24, 2020.

She is described as being 5’1” and 250 lbs. She was last seen wearing a light colored jacket, brown shirt, black pants, and has her hair in two braids.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

