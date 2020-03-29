Police: Las Vegas man killed after being lured by dating app

Police say a couple has been accused of killing a Las Vegas man they allegedly lured through an online dating app.

Metro Police say 24-year-old Jacob Berkovitz and 27-year-old Tonya Dillard are jailed on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Homicide detectives say Dillard and her boyfriend Berkovitz posted a dating ad to lure a person and the couple allegedly planned to rob and kill whoever answered.

The investigation determined a man did respond to the ad and picked up Dillard and Berkovitz on Friday. Police say the man brought the couple to his home and was robbed and killed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

