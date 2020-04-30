Poison control calls on the rise in Nevada

In Nevada, calls to the poison control line are on the rise.

In the first four months of the year, bleach related calls to the Rocky Mountain Poison Control (RMPC) are up 39%. Other calls related to cleaning supplies and disinfectants are up 33%, and calls involving kids under the age of 5 are slightly up as well.

Shireen Banerji, director of the RMPC, says the uptick seems to be tied to more intense home cleaning. She believes more people are cleaning everyday, so they are more inclined to leave supplies like bleach or other chemicals out on counters making for easy access for curious kids.

"Curious toddler hands might find them and say what's this and spray it," she said. "And then it goes into their face into their eyes, nose, throat, mouth, and you can expect that to happen, especially with parents being very distracted."

Banerji says while the percentages seem high, it's not alarming when you look at the actual numbers.

“We're not talking hundreds or thousands of cases,” she said. “We're talking last year at this time [bleach related calls were] around 75. This year is around 104, so that represents your 39% increase, which yes is very significant, but the total number is still not alarmingly high. It's just the trend that we're watching.”

In other household cleaner and other disinfectant calls, there were 135 calls in the first four months of 2019. In the same time frame this year, there were 179 calls.

Another trend the RMPC is watching, people ignoring their chemistry lessons and mixing cleaners.

Banerji says there have been calls where people have mixed bleach with ammonia. That creates extremely dangerous, and toxic vapors.

“More is not better,” she said. “Mixing is not better. In fact, many of the products specifically say do not mix with other cleaners, but a lot of people don't really read the labels all the time. And so that causes trouble.”

Banerji says it's important for people to read the labels on cleaning supplies before they clean.

In the same way you're paying more attention to cleaning, you need to pay more attention to what you’re cleaning with.

If you have a question, the RMPC is open 24/7. The number to call is 1-800-222-1222. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.