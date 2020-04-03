Placer County schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year

Students in Placer County's public schools will not return to their classrooms for the remainder of the school year.

The Placer County Office of Education made its decision based on computer modeling, saying it will not be safe for students to return to the facilities into early June.

Placer County Superintendent Gayle Garbolino-Mojica says, to be clear, school is not over. Placer County schools are using technology and distance learning to continue instruction.

“We understand the heartbreak our students and families are experiencing,” said Superintendent Garbolino-Mojica. “As school leaders who value education and the well-being of our students, we are heartbroken as well. Decisions such as these are not made lightly. We trust the data from public health officials and strongly believe this is in the best interest of our school communities and our entire region.”

