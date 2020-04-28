Pizzava to donate at least 550 pizzas to Renown

Throughout this pandemic, we have seen the bad, but we are also seeing the good in people. A Midtown business Pizzava is showing its gratitude to those on the front lines.

On April 28, Pizzava will be donating at least 550 pizzas to employees at Renown Regional Medical Center. It’s expected to serve more than 2,000 employees.

Owner Sabri Arslankara says this shutdown mixed in with Midtown construction has hurt his business. But he says what they are going through, is not even closed to what the doctors, nurse and hospital staff are dealing during this pandemic.

"The sacrifices the first responders are taking, they are amazing human beings,” said Arslankara. “They are risking their lives to save other lives. We were like, we have to do something about."

The donation to Renown is expected to be the largest donation for Pizzava. A few week earlier, Sabri and his team showed thanks to Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center workers by donating 270 pizzas.

