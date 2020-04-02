Photos released of suspects in Sparks casino burglary

The Sparks Police Department on Thursday released photographs of suspects in a gaming machine burglary March 16 at Dotty’s Casino in downtown Sparks.

The burglary at 1144 Victorian Ave. happened about 12:33 a.m. Police said two men and a woman entered the casino and tried to break into one gaming machine, but were unsuccessful. They managed to break into a second machine and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness, at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

