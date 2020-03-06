Photos released of suspect in Carson City attempted robbery

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office released security camera photographs Friday of a man it said unsuccessfully tried to rob the Chevron station at 1102 N. Carson St.

The sheriff’s office said the man walked in with a white cloth covering his face. He pointed what looked like a black semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk did not hand over money and the suspect left and was last seen walk south on Carson Street from East William Street, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office described him a white, in his 40s or 50s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He wore a camouflage cap, a gray and black jacket, black jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s dispatch at 775-887-2008, Detective Christopher Rivera at 775-283-7855, Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com.

