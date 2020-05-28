Phase 2 reopening instructions released for gyms, bars, churches, etc.

Washoe County has released guidelines for Phase 2 reopening of some businesses and operations closed for the COVID-19 quarantine.

Operations covered under Phase 2 include gyms and fitness facilities, tattoo businesses, salons, massage therapy, houses of worship, childcare, bars, summer camps and swimming pools.

Click here to read specific guidelines.

Bars, for instance, can only operate at 50 percent of capacity, must have patrons 6 feet apart and must suspend events and parties until Gov. Steve Sisolak suspends social distancing guidelines.

In houses of worship, services should be staggered to avoid crowding, attendees will wear face masks and avoid contact, there must be at least 6 feet of space between people congregating, and communion should be from self-serve and disposable containers.

Gyms also need 6 feet of social distancing. There should be cleaning several times a day. Members are encouraged to bring their own water.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

