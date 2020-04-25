Pest control preventing the spread of COVID-19

Experts say COVID-19 can sit on surfaces like plastic and stainless steel up to 4 days. One company is going from eliminating pests, to preventing the spread of viruses within homes and the workplace.

Pestmaster Services has headquarters in Reno, where they focus on providing pest control to commercial and residential buildings.

In the Silver State, there are more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19. Jason Virden, General Manager, said, as a result, they are having a very high demand for their cleaning services.

"A lot of this comes from the decontamination of animals waste, birds carry a lot of viruses and waste carries a lot of viruses, so decontamination has been around for a long time," said Virden.

The high demand is mostly from essential businesses, Virden said. Many of them are still in full operation and exposed to the public. The owners of these businesses have used these effective services to kill any potential threat.

Christine Shoemaker, Pestmaster Technician, said they use an eco-friendly chemical on all highly touched surfaces such as desks and keyboards.

"We use a powerful chemical called DSV, it is a virucide and bactericide and also a fungicide that we use to lightly spray areas, anywhere that hand's touch," Shoemaker explained.

Pestmaster Services has had a 49% quarterly increase in business this year. Virden tells me they have hired more technicians and employees to meet the demand.

"The home chemicals that we do already use do treat many types of coronavirus,” said Shoemaker. “All I would say is respect it, wash your hands, and disinfect when needed. "

From pest to a deadly virus, Virden said it’s a service conducted to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, killing hundreds of viruses’ one spray at a time.

