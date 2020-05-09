Person critically injured in South Lake Tahoe crash

A person was taken by medical helicopter from South Lake Tahoe to Renown Regional Medical Center early Saturday after the crash, the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department said.

The car rolled over and crashed into a tree on Lake Tahoe Boulevard near San Jose Avenue.

The patient had to be extricated and was in critical condition when flown by Calstar to Renown, the fire department said.

The Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District and the Lake Valley Fire Department assisted in the call.

