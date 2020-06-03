Peppermill reopens after coronavirus shutdown

The Peppermill is reopening its doors after the COVID-19 Pandemic shut it down for more than two months. Since the outbreak is far from over, there are new policies and procedures in place to keep guests and employees safe.

The first thing people will notice when they enter are thermal cameras that take your temperature as you walk in.

"We're not stopping them one by one so we will be monitoring temperatures and we're doing the same thing with the employees coming in," Stephen Ascuaga, director of business development, said.

The casino will open at 50 percent capacity which includes the pool and restaurant. However, the buffet and nightclub will remain closed.

"Really the experience should be close to what they had in the first place, maybe just a little less crowds," he said.

On the casino floor, gamblers will notice some machines are turned off and chairs removed to promote social distancing. In other areas, there is plexiglass between machines.

Table games will remain but seats are cut in half. For blackjack, there will only be three players allowed and patrons won't touch the cards. The casino will regularly disinfect chips, dice and cards.

"We had a pretty extensive schedule before this and now it's just going routine, the sanitation is ramped up at a different level," Ascuaga said.

There will also be more sanitation areas.

Ascuaga said the casino is an ideal place to make such drastic changes and the cost is extensive.

"I don't have a hard number for you. I don't know if I want to know. But we have the resources to push forward on this but it's going to be a huge expense for everybody," he said.

The Peppermill opens on June 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

