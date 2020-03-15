People in Sparks awaken to find man with knives in their room

People awoke Sunday morning to a man they didn’t know standing over their bed and holding two knives, the Sparks Police Department reported.

One of them received minor cuts to his hand fighting with the intruder, police said.

Police arrested Wilder Giancarlo Cruzado-Martinez, 25, on suspicion of burglary, battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said it happened Sunday about 4:53 a.m. in the 500 block of Sullivan Lane in west Sparks.

One of the victims called police and Cruzado-Martinez was running from the apartment as police arrived. He did not cooperate with police but was eventually arrested, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231.

