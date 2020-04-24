People helping each other where NV Government falls short

A local couple trying for more than a month to get unemployment benefits in Nevada is still waiting and as of Wednesday night were nearly all out of food.

Here's the portion of the Thursday interview between KOLO 8 News Evening Anchor Noah Bond and Veronica Clark that prompted an overwhelming response from KOLO 8 viewers.

Bond: "When is the last time you've eaten?"

Veronica: "We had chips for dinner last night. like that's all."

Bond: "When is the last time you've eaten before that?"

Veronia: "The day before."

The response from KOLO 8 viewers and readers was swift and overwhelming.

"I saw this air last night and my family and I have a soft spot for those in need," said KOLO 8 viewer, Meka Hyslop.

"I saw the story run this morning," said KOLO 8 viewer, Marteen Blanchard.

"We saw this last night on the news," said KOLO 8 viewer, Audrey Perry.

Many asked what they could do to help.

Bond set up a time and a place where the KOLO 8 viewers and readers could help Veronica.

Her husband William Clark met them in her place because Veronica suffers from health conditions making her especially vulnerable to COVID-19.



"I brought potatoes, oranges, bananas, salad, couple frozen things, rotisserie chicken tonight if they're hungry," Blanchard said.

"I've got some frozen stuffing there too," said an unnamed KOLO 8 viewer.

"Thank you very much sir," William responded.

"That's fresh meat vacuum sealed salad so it'll stay in the freezer as long as you need it," the unnamed man said.

"We weren't looking for help. It makes me feel very happy and what I can't use up here I'm going to pass on to other people to pay it forward," William said.

"It's nice. I just hope more families can get help too. Everybody is struggling and everybody is going through this. We just need to go through it together," Veronica said.

"I encourage everyone to do a random act of kindness when they can and help each other out," said Marteen.

"As a community if you're able to help those it's our job to help everybody out right now," Hyslop said.

Gov. Sisolak says he knows about people struggling like Veronica and says he's fighting to help them.

He says the State of Nevada was unprepared to process the more than 271,000 unemployment claims received so far this calendar year.

He says his staff is training and hiring more people to work in the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation to speed things along.

Many people continue to wait for benefits as the Governor promises help.

In response to Veronica's story Brett Fischer wrote us, "I read your story about Ms. Clark on-line and thought I was looking into the mirror. My wife was laid off at the Alamo Casino on 3-18-20. She has filed every week, but the system believes she quit thus benefits are being denied. My wife spends two hours every morning trying to get though to talk to someone at DETR with no luck."

Jairo Palma wrote, "I too have been experiencing this same exact issue as Ms. Veronica Clark has. I've been waiting a month, but just recently started calling the main customer service number. The web page says to speak with someone beginning at 8:00 a.m. and by no later then 9:40 a.m. the cue is full for the day and the machine directs people to call back the following working day. It feels like it's a complete mess."

