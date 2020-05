East Lincoln Way is closed for an investigation after a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Sparks Marina Wednesday night.

The Sparks Police Department announced the closure at about 8 p.m.

Details on the extent of injuries to the pedestrian or what caused the accident were not immediately available from police.

Westbound East Lincoln Way is closed from Marina Gateway Drive to Windsurfer Drive. People are asked to avoid the area.

