Pedestrian hit by vehicle at 4th & Stoker; drivers asked to avoid the area

7:45 p.m. update: A boy was crossing West Fourth Street and was not in an intersection when a motorcycle hit him Friday about 6:30 p.m., the Reno Police Department said.

The boy was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The motorcyclist remained on scene.

The intersection of West Fourth Street and Stoker Avenue is expected to remain closed until 9 p.m.

Original story: The Reno Police Department said eastbound travel on West Fourth Street at Stoker Avenue is restricted after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

They ask drivers to avoid the area.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment and the pedestrian’s condition was not immediately known. Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating.

