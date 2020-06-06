Carson City: Peaceful demonstrations across political spectrum

About 60 to 75 people gathered in Carson City Saturday morning near the Nevada Legislature to demonstrate.

It includes Black Lives Matter people plus people supporting gun rights, people who want to end any COVID-19 related quarantines, people supporting law enforcement and high school graduates, Sheriff Ken Furlong said.

“You have lot of different dynamics going on at once,” Furlong said. “There’s a lot of people in the area, but right now everything is calm.”

Law enforcement was on scene but in the background.

Social media had sparked fears of violent demonstrations. Law enforcement said they were prepared for it, but nothing materialized.

