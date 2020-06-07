Peaceful Black Lives Matter vigil in downtown Reno

A large crowd gathered in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon for the latest Black Lives Matter vigil following the death of George Floyd.

Many protesters wore black. The gathering is at City Plaza at Virginia Street and the Truckee River.

There is a police presence. Last weekend the peaceful Black Lives Matter event turned into a riot.

There are a series of speakers planned.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said freeway interchanges on Interstate 80 from Keystone Avenue to Wells Avenue and on Interstate 580 at Mill Street and East Second Street have been closed. NDOT does not expect the interchanges to open again until 3 a.m.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

