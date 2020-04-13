Paycheck Protection Program woes

For the last four years, Ivy Land, a daycare and activity center has been in business in Fallon.

The business has fallen 90% the owner says—not all at once, but little by little.

“And slowly it has been, lose a couple of kids, lose a couple of kids. Parents are being laid off and furloughed and your attendance is dropping,” says Ivy Ward, owner of Ivy Land.

Ward says when the Paycheck Protection Program was announced by the Small Business Administration she jumped on it, went to her bank and filled out forms.

The work was long a tedious she says.

But she supplied the needed information and now is on perpetual hold.

“It is basically, kind of like you are left hanging. And you don't know whether to close your business or tell everyone just hang on bear with me, we will get there,” says Ward. “You don't know. And that is probably the biggest issue, you don’t know,” she says.

Ward says she's written federal representatives asking about the program and when she might expect an answer.

The replies she says, have been uniformly informational, however lacking in a direct response.

Some larger banks are not even taking applications unless the applicant is an existing customer.

“The final piece we were waiting for was an authorized note from the SBA and that has now come out,” says Wally Murray, President of Greater Nevada Credit Union. “Now we will be able to proceed with that funding,” he says.

Murray says you don't have to be a member of Greater Nevada initially to apply for the PPP through his credit union.

He says they have received about 50% of applications back from the SBA which means those funds can be dispersed.

Ward says she's received notice she's in what's called a Que--whatever that means, she says.

Murray says patience--no matter how tough that is to exercise, is the best ally.

Of the $349-Billion dollars in the Paycheck Protection Program $152-Billion has been given out by the Small Business Administration.

Experts say the best advice is to apply at a local bank, and apply at more than one.