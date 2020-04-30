Past hardship helping local economy weather COVID-19

This pandemic will change the way we work and live in the future, but likely for the better if we continue on trends established during previous hardships.

The facts show our economy is likely stronger today because of the 2008 recession.

"Our economy was basically in shambles and most people realized we were at 13 to 14 percent unemployment with really no plan to recover," said Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada CEO, Mike Kazmierski.

Lessons learned here in northern Nevada resulted in a plan launched in 2011 and today it's bearing positive results.

"The latest survey numbers show that our unemployment rate is 50 percent less than in Las Vegas," said Kazmierski.

He is basing the figure on new State unemployment claims.

Las Vegas claims number 288,321, which is 28 percent. Northern Nevada's unemployment claims number 39,558, which is 16 percent, according to the Governor's Office of Economic Development provided by Kazmierski.

The lower unemployment numbers in northern Nevada is the result of a plan first launched in 2011 to diversity our economy by attracting advanced manufacturing companies and the jobs they would provide.

"There was a reason to believe that would work here. We did not have manufacturing here. It was not part of the State strategic plan. Yet we knew if you do the research manufacturing was fleeing California," Kazmierski said.

Companies like New Deantronics is now building on a plot of land off Pyramid Highway where it intersects Calle De La Plata. It requires a 9.5 mile drive north of I-80.

"They're a medical device manufacturing Company that selected the Reno Sparks area for their growth and development," said Kazmierski.

Now Foods expanded its Chicago based Company to Sparks.

"They do supplements and in fact things are going really well with Now Foods. I just talked with the CEO of Now Foods this morning. He's really thrilled with what's going on here and very happy with our location and the workforce he has here," said Kazmierski.

He says northern Nevada's plan to diversify the economy includes attracting technology companies as well.

"Clear Capitol is growing downtown. They help people do loans online," said Kazmierski.

Many manufacturing and tech jobs brought here since 2008 are pandemic proof.

"We are not going to feel the depths of the recession like we did in 2008 to 2011. You're not going to see high foreclosure rates. You're not going to see people going out of business nearly like you did in the past," Kazmierski said.

Kazmierski says EDAWN has played a role in attracting about 200 new businesses to northern Nevada since 2011.

He says northern Nevada's economic future includes technology and advanced manufacturing in the medical field because a lot is coming back to the United States.

