Parr/Dandini Blvd Bridge over U.S. 395 to be replaced this June

The first step to widen U.S. 395 between North McCarran Blvd and Stead will be in a few months.

The Department of Transportation (NDOT) says Phase 1A, which will look to replace the Parr-Dandini Bridge, is tentatively scheduled to begin in June and last through late summer.

NDOT says drivers should expect a brief closure of U.S. 395 this summer at Parr Boulevard as bridge girders are lowered into position. Further construction is then scheduled to continue for another six months with U.S. 395 lanes reopening, but highway ramps to and from Parr and Dandini boulevards are expected to be closed for approximately four months.

NDOT says the 48 years old, 50-foot wide bridge will be replaced with a new 56-foot wide bridge.

Beginning in 2023, NDOT says it will widen southbound U.S. 395 to three lanes between McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road. Both directions of freeway will also be repaved, and more merge lanes will be constructed between each ramp.

Q&D Construction has been picked to replace the Parr/Dandini Boulevard Bridge over U.S. 395.

