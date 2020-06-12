Parr-Dandini Bridge to be demolished, U.S. 395 will be closed

The first step to wide U.S. 395 gets underway this weekend.

Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will demolish Parr/Dandini Bridge. During that time, U.S. 395 traffic will temporarily be detoured via Parr/Dandini Boulevard freeway ramps in the North Valleys the weekend of June 13.

The closure will be between 7p.m. Friday, June 12 and 5a.m. Monday, June 15, both directions of U.S. 395. Officials say expect up to 30-minute delays. If you want to avoid the area, NDOT says drivers can use North Virginia Street.

The entire project is expected to be completed at the end of November.

NDOT says the existing 50-foot wide bridge will be replaced with a new 56-foot wide bridge. Officials go onto to add, the bridge is 48 years old and in need of replacement.

This project is an important first step in NDOT’s future phased widening of U.S. 395 in the North Valleys. Beginning in 2023, NDOT plans to widen southbound U.S. 395 to three lanes between McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road.

NDOT goes onto to say both directions of freeway will also be repaved, and additional designated merge lanes constructed between each ramp. The new Parr/Dandini bridge will also be able to be expanded with future new roadway connections such as the planned U.S. 395/Pyramid Highway Connector.

