Paris marchers decry racism, far right rallies in London

Paris riot police fired tear gas to disperse a largely peaceful but unauthorized protest to denounce police brutality and entrenched racism.

A man kicks a tear gas canister during a march against police brutality and racism in Paris, France, Saturday, June 13, 2020, organized by supporters of Adama Traore, who died in police custody in 2016 in circumstances that remain unclear despite four years of back-and-forth autopsies. The march is expected to be the biggest of several demonstrations Saturday inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S., and French police ordered the closure of freshly reopened restaurants and shops along the route fearing possible violence. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

In London, far-right activists and soccer rowdies scuffled with police as they tried to “guard” historical monuments that have been targeted recently by anti-racism protesters for their links to slavery and colonialism.

The events in the two European capitals on Saturday reflected the global emotion unleashed by the death of George Floyd in the United States and the ensuing international reckoning with racial injustice and historical wrongs. In both cities, protesters defied restrictions on gatherings imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.