The Washoe County Sheriff's Office confirms that a paraglider was rescued after crashing into Slide Mountain.

The paraglider's partner was also aloft and witnessed the crash. The second pilot called for assistance.

Medics determined that the pilot had a broken leg, and that he needed to be hoisted from the mountain.

Authorities say it all happened about 200 yards downhill from the Winters Creek Lodge.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020