Papa John's Founder contributes $1 million to small business survival

The founder of Papa John’s Pizza is making a donation to help small businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s Pizza, announced that the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation will be donating $1 million to help small businesses survive the pandemic.

In a news release, Schnatter says the funds will be distributed as charitable contributions to nonprofit groups focusing on economic recovery, as well as being distributed to some small business owners directly. He has also begun offering survival tips to small businesses through commentary in media interviews and social media posts.

“I'm pleased to announce that I'm donating $1,000,000 from my private foundation to help small businesses survive right now," said Papa John Schnatter in a news release. "Times have never been harder for so many business owners, and I understand what it takes to come back from tough financial times.”

