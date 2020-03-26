Palmer's Olympic dream put on hold

For just the fourth time in the history of the Olympics, the Games will not be held as scheduled this year.

"It's a very hard decision," said Reno's Krysta Palmer. "I think there's a lot of mixed emotions."

Palmer, a member of the U.S. National Diving team, was set to complete at the Olympic Trials in June. But the coronavirus pandemic has affected all aspects of our daily life, and the Summer Games were not immune. It was the indecision that was hard to take, with weeks of speculation on whether the Olympics would be held or not.

"I think for a lot of people it was really good that the decision was made early just for our own safety," admitted Palmer. "You have athletes and coaches out there that are doing whatever they can to get in for a workout and sometimes even putting themselves at risk."

The Douglas high school graduate has been taking every precaution, even moving out of her house this week to protect her health.

"I decided to just move in with my teammates, to limit the amount of contact I have with other people."

Preparing for the Olympics was nearly impossible, with the pool and weight room they use shut down by the governor's executive order. They've been doing basic timing drills and riding a stationary bike to try and stay in shape. For her, this delay is not a major hindrance, since she's still in her prime. But that's not the case for others trying to reach their Olympic dream.

"I know there's some athletes that have put their families in a financial risk too during this," added Palmer. "And they're having to hold on another year to accomplish the dream they're chasing after."

She's been chasing this since 2016, when she made it to the synchronized diving finals at that year's Trials. The former Wolf Pack All-American has spent the last four years getting ready for this moment; one that has now been put on hold.

"It's a little bit tough, but we all need to fix this problem that's going on and I think we need to do that together as a world."

The International Olympic Committee is planning to move the Games to "a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021", but a specific date has not yet been decided.

"In some way it gives us an extra year. And in some ways we can find the little opportunities in just gaining some extra time. And you know, I love what I do. So what is another year?"

