Painful progress to phase two

Michelle Moore opened up her boutique salon known as Pewter at 911 Wells Avenue in the Wells Avenue Business District 2.5 years ago.

She sat down with KOLO 8 News Evening Anchor Noah Bond to reveal the changes you'll see this Friday May 29 and the impact this pandemic has had on her business.

She reopened her manicure and pedicure stations during phase one, but now her esthetician can offer skin care services.

"When did you first learn about the plan to reopen for phase two?" Bond.

"Last night I believe when you told me," Moore.

Moore admits she won't have to make any additional changes because she anticipated them all, but was quick to explain what you can expect of the esthetician the next time you come in.

"She will be wearing her face covering. There will be masks. There will be eye protection for her as well. We will be making sure we don't use the steamer unless we absolutely have to so facials will be a little different," Moore.

Customers can expect a hot wet towel instead of the steamer.

This comes after Moore spaced out all of her manicure and pedicure stations to honor the six foot distancing guideline to reopen

These changes are the latest chapter in a painful story.

"Your reaction when you first learned you had to close back in March?" Bond.

"I cried. I have been panicking and it has been keeping me up at night because without the government's help and then having minimal savings. It's been stressful to say the least," Moore.

She says her savings would have run out in June or July if not for Gov. Sisolak reopening the State this month.

"Where are your profits compared to prepandemic numbers?" Bond.

"There are none," Moore.

"You're not making any profits?" Bond.

"I'm not making any profits. I'm basically paying the bills at this point," Moore.

She says she needs 80 percent bookings to be profitable, right now she's at 40 percent.

"My personal clients. They're very loyal to me and it's just going to be a matter of when they feel safe and secure," Moore.

One common concern business owners tell Bond is a lack of clear communication with Gov. Sisolak.

During the 5:00 p.m. newscast on May 26 Bond asked his viewers to come forward if they received a response to a question they asked Sisolak.

No one came forward. In fact, many business owners say the Gov. Sisolak failed to answer their questions.

On behalf of all the business leaders and citizens who have come forward to Bond he is inviting Gov. Sisolak to start answering questions from citizens, business owners, and the local media outside of his news conferences. Sisolak did grand an interview to Good Morning America.

Contact Bond at Noah.Bond@kolotv.com if this information is not correct and he will run a correction.

