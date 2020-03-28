Pahrump: Body camera video released of suspect who shot detective

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from a March 25 incident in Pahrump in which a suspect shot a detective in Pahrump and was killed by another detective.

The footage shows Matthew Moore, 19, firing a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun over his mother’s shoulder and hitting Detective Bryan Cooper. Moore fires three more times and is standing over Cooper appearing to try to fire a fifth time when Detective Logan Gibbs fired at least 13 times from his Glock 9mm and hit Moore about 12 times.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly made a Facebook video describing the incident and included body camera footage from Cooper and Moore and security camera footage from a neighbor of Moore.

Wehrly said the sheriff’s office received a call March 25 about a stabbing in Pahrump. Detectives investigated and determined Moore tried to rob a person of a belt and cut that person’s neck.

About 10:40 p.m. Cooper and Gibbs went to Moore’s home. Cooper approached the front door and Gibbs was along the side of the home.

Moore’s mother answered the door, excused herself to go tend to dogs and then returned. Moore walked up behind his mother and fired a shotgun over his mother’s shoulder, hitting Cooper in the protective vest, Wehrly said.

Moore fired other shots and Cooper’s protective vest stopped rounds. Cooper was on his back on the ground when Moore walked up to him and “prepared to execute Detective Cooper,” Wehrly said. That’s when Gibbs fired from the side of the home and killed Moore.

Cooper is in stable condition in the hospital, Wehrly said. Moore’s mother cooperated with investigators, the sheriff said.

Had Moore survived he would have faced charges that included attempted murder and attempted murder of a peace officer, Wehrly said.

