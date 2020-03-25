PG&E's falling stock price worries fire victims eyeing deal

The stock market turmoil triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is raising worries that Pacific Gas & Electric's $13.5 billion settlement with victims of catastrophic wildfires may be worth far less when the beleaguered company emerges from bankruptcy.

A lawyer who represents more than 81,000 wildfire victims flagged the escalating concerns during a Wednesday court hearing. PG&E's stock has lost roughly half its value since Feb. 11 as the disease caused by the virus has paralyzed the economy.

The lawyer for the victims told a bankruptcy judge that victims now want more assurances to protect the value of their settlement.

