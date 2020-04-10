PBS Reno offers community educational resource

PBS Reno launched a digital supplemental resource for parents in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Camp Curiosity is free and geared for students in grades Pre-K thru 12. It could be accessed through the PBS channel and online.

Both avenues are tied together and stem through well know PBS shows. It offers interactive lesson plans, projects, videos, contests, and even games in Spanish.

President and CEO of PBS Reno Kurt Mische said this resource could help parents adjust while families are social distancing.

He said, “You can only watch Frozen so many times."

"If a parent is at home they are not a teacher, they are not an educator, and they are trying to do their job from home or their jobs from home, what do you do?”

Mische said it partnered with the Washoe County School District to inform parents about Camp Curiosity.

Since the launch in late March PBS Reno has seen a big jump in people using the learning tool.

“Supplemental education is always important, especially now because children and not able to be in school so they are not in that more formalized learning environment."

